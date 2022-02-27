Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.