Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

