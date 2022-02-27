FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Manitowoc by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.