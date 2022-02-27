JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 275 ($3.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.55).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 150.25 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 154.56 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.21).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,967,768.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

