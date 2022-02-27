JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 227

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.29 ($2.93).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

