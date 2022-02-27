Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NFC opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.73) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 562 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,202.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,140.28. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group (Get Rating)
