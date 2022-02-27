Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.73) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 562 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($18.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,202.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,140.28. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

