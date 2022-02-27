UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,680 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.17) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.43) to GBX 1,910 ($25.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.18) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($23.26) to GBX 1,740 ($23.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,564 ($21.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £78.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,616.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,530.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

