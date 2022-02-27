Desjardins Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$110.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.30.

TSE:L opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$61.20 and a one year high of C$105.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.75. The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

