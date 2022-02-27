Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.