Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

