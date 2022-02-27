Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Hold

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXBLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Brambles stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
