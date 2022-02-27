BMO Capital Markets Lowers Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$74.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ASGTF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

