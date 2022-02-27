Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$26.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

GEI opened at C$23.82 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.34 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

