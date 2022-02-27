Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAZZ stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

