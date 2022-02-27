Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quebecor traded as low as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 206101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.01.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

