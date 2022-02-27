Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quebecor traded as low as C$27.13 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 206101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.01.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

