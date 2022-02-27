Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

