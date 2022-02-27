Financial Contrast: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Communications and Advanced Info Service Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04 Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.83 $877.90 million $0.30 23.77

Advanced Info Service Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11% Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69%

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats Frontier Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

