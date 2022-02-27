Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.89.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

