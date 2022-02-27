K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

