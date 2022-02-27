K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.86.
K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.