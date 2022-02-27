Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

