Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of IVPAF stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

