AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

AMCX opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

