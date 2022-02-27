Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

