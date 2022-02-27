BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their in-line rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

