Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

LOW opened at $219.18 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 596.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

