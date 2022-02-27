Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.19. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 222,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

