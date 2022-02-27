Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 19,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 561,155 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

