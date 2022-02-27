Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $41.41

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $36.50. Foot Locker shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 293,980 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

