Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $41.41

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $36.50. Foot Locker shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 293,980 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.
The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 87.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
