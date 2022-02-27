Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HSTM opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a PE ratio of 104.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

