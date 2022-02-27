Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.27. Beauty Health shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 10,331 shares trading hands.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,717,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,953,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.