SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.62 and last traded at $131.94. 103,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,058,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

