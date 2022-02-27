Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.50 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €24.50 ($27.84) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of DTE opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.50 and its 200 day moving average is €16.90.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

