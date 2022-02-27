Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 380 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.37) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The firm has a market cap of £34.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.92.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.