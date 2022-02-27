Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.84 and a 200 day moving average of €76.92. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

