ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($68.00) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.34) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.88) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($68.00) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($55.08) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,130 ($56.17).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,891 ($25.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,186.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,696.29. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,787 ($24.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.53).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($30.18), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($8,073,230.80).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.