Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

