Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.