Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

