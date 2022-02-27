Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TLS stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.
About Telos (Get Rating)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telos (TLS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.