Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Acushnet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

