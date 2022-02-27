Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.11.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PI opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,539 shares of company stock worth $4,619,765. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

