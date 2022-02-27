Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLD. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

GOLD stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

