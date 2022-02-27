Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Similarweb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

