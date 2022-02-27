Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bankinter in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

