Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bankinter in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%.

About Bankinter (Get Rating)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.