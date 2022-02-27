Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EVO Payments, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for EVO Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $24.64 on Friday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -616.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

