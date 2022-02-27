Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.21). The stock has a market cap of £95.07 million and a PE ratio of 105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.56.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

