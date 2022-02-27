William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.73. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $238.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

