Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WILLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

