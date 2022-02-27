Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.63.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$180.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

