OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.91.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

