Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -30.39% -29.42% -10.20% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

85.0% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 255.05%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Cue Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 31.77 $29.40 million ($0.21) -54.10 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.