Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) vs. Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Financial Review

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.53%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.52 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -57.47 Evercel $45.08 million 1.37 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Evercel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

