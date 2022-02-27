Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $47,580.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

